4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Demand for Gold Coast bookings surge after borders re-open

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Destination Gold Coastgold coast
Article image for Demand for Gold Coast bookings surge after borders re-open

Interest in booking a trip to the Gold Coast has surged after borders re-opened with greater Sydney.

The new CEO of Destination Gold Coast, Patricia O’Callaghan, said it had been a tough time for the tourist industry.

“The immediate priority is attracting Australians to their favourite playground, and that’s the Gold Coast.”

She said there was a significant interest and demand in bookings for the Gold Coast since borders re-opened.

“I know the pent up demand from those in NSW and greater Sydney, was definitely there,” she said.

“Our search engines were showing that Gold Coast search was going through the roof.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873