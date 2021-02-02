Demand for Gold Coast bookings surge after borders re-open

Interest in booking a trip to the Gold Coast has surged after borders re-opened with greater Sydney.

The new CEO of Destination Gold Coast, Patricia O’Callaghan, said it had been a tough time for the tourist industry.

“The immediate priority is attracting Australians to their favourite playground, and that’s the Gold Coast.”

She said there was a significant interest and demand in bookings for the Gold Coast since borders re-opened.

“I know the pent up demand from those in NSW and greater Sydney, was definitely there,” she said.

“Our search engines were showing that Gold Coast search was going through the roof.”

Click PLAY below to hear more