4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Delta Goodrem reveals why she spun her songs into a book

8 seconds ago
Neil Breen
Delta Goodrem
Article image for Delta Goodrem reveals why she spun her songs into a book

Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem has explained why she released a book about her newest album, Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.

The book, also called Bridge Over Troubled Dreams, details Goodrem’s inspiration for each song.

“When we first started releasing records, you’d have your album booklets,” she told Neil Breen. “This is going even further.”

“[I] basically just thought I’d share these stories that I was sharing when I was at the paino.

“You’ve only got one sentence to say in a verse and there’s so many other meanings behind them.

“I thought it would be really nice to dive deeper and say ‘Listen, this is what I was feeling about this song’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Noel Vasquez / Getty Images 

Neil Breen
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873