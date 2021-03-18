Delta Goodrem reveals why she spun her songs into a book

Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem has explained why she released a book about her newest album, Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.

The book, also called Bridge Over Troubled Dreams, details Goodrem’s inspiration for each song.

“When we first started releasing records, you’d have your album booklets,” she told Neil Breen. “This is going even further.”

“[I] basically just thought I’d share these stories that I was sharing when I was at the paino.

“You’ve only got one sentence to say in a verse and there’s so many other meanings behind them.

“I thought it would be really nice to dive deeper and say ‘Listen, this is what I was feeling about this song’.”

Image: Noel Vasquez / Getty Images