4BC
Dawn Fraser reveals heartbreaking tragedy behind record Olympic feat

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australian Olympic icon Dawn Fraser has told Neil Breen of the heartbreaking story behind the day she became the first-ever swimmer to win a gold medal in same event at three consecutive Games.

In 1964 Fraser won her third gold medal in the 100m Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, driven by an emotional and personal tragedy.

“That was a pretty sad year for me – that was the year that my mother was killed in a car accident and I was the driver,” she told 4BC Breakfast.

“No one was going to beat me that day.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
