David Warner ‘still not 100 per cent’ ahead of South African tour

Australian cricketer David Warner needs more time to recover from a groin injury after missing the first two Tests against India, Candice Warner says.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis, David’s wife and program contributor said he still had a way to go.

“In regards to injuries, he’s still not 100 per cent,” she said.

“This next month or so before he flies out to South Africa is going to be a much needed rest and break, but also time for his injuries to heal and time to do a lot of recovery, because that’s what he needs.”

She also played tribute to the Indian side for their incredible win against the Aussies at the Gabba.

Press PLAY to hear more