Cross River Rail boss argues ‘unfortunate’ overnight noise a necessity

Constant overnight noise from the Albert Street Cross River Rail construction site is regarded as ‘unfortunate’ but necessary, despite distress caused to nearby residents.

Cross River Rail Delivery Authority General-Manager Matthew Martyn-Jones conceded to Neil Breen nobody “would want to live with that noise on an ongoing basis”.

But he added it’s necessary to complete the works at night, because they require busy roads to be closed.

“It’s a truck just doing investigation work on the road surface.”

Mr Martyn-Jones suggested there are “steps you can take” to minimise noise.

Press PLAY below to hear his suggestions

RELATED