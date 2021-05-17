Heavily pregnant woman driven out of home by ceaseless noise

A heavily pregnant woman living in the CBD is struggling to reach a solution with the government over rattling Cross River Rail construction noise.

Listener Jodi, who is due to give birth to her first child next week, has lived in the area for years before the Cross River Rail project began.

“You can’t sleep through it and if you do wake up, you can’t get back to sleep,” she told Neil Breen.

“It’s driving me insane!”

Unable to stay in her home with her newborn as the noise continues, Jodi has been in contact with Cross River Rail for more than two months to acquire alternate accommodation.

But the government’s response to Jodi’s complaints left her shocked.

