4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricketing great honoured for stepping..

Cricketing great honoured for stepping up to bat for youth

28 seconds ago
Peter Psaltis
GREG CHAPPELLOrder of Australiayouth homelessness
Article image for Cricketing great honoured for stepping up to bat for youth

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell was recognised for his work supporting homeless youth yesterday, being named an Officer of the Order of Australia. 

Chappell told Peter Psaltis it was “humbling” to receive the recognition.

“I hope in some small way, particularly for the volunteers who work for the Chappell Foundation, this is some recognition for them as well.

“To be able to raise funds and donate those funds to charities that do some good work in the space of youth homelessness … anything we can do there to help put some lives back together is very rewarding.”

Chappell said the charity work is not only about raising money for support but raising awareness.

“Nobody chooses to be in homeless.

“We’re only one bad period in our lives away from being homeless ourselves.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
AustraliaCricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873