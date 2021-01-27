Cricketing great honoured for stepping up to bat for youth

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell was recognised for his work supporting homeless youth yesterday, being named an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Chappell told Peter Psaltis it was “humbling” to receive the recognition.

“I hope in some small way, particularly for the volunteers who work for the Chappell Foundation, this is some recognition for them as well.

“To be able to raise funds and donate those funds to charities that do some good work in the space of youth homelessness … anything we can do there to help put some lives back together is very rewarding.”

Chappell said the charity work is not only about raising money for support but raising awareness.

“Nobody chooses to be in homeless.

“We’re only one bad period in our lives away from being homeless ourselves.”

