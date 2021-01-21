4BC
Cricket Australia’s January 26 call ‘a small, welcome step’

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
cricket australia
Cricket Australia’s decision to drop Australia Day branding from Big Bash League games played on January 26 has been welcomed by some.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticised Cricket Australia for bringing politics to sport.

But Director of Brisbane Indigenous Cricket, Brendon Cook, said it was a small step in the right direction.

“There’s a lot more deeper issues in the community than Australia Day being on January 26, changing words in the anthem, the flag,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s a massive gap in health resources.

“There’s not a lot of loud voices, most of the decisions made …. a lot of them aren’t made with consultation to community.

“Just an observation as a member of the cricketing community, I really think it is a small step by them for reconciliation, but a welcome one.”

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
