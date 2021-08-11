4BC
Creepy crawlies: Five new species of spiders discovered in the south-east

2 hours ago
Five new species of spiders have been discovered, all in south-east Queensland.

The Golden Trapdoor Spiders have been identified in Brisbane, as well as the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

Dr Jeremy Wilson from the Queensland Museum, who is among the group who made the incredible discovery, said it has been six years in the making.

“It might come as a surprise to many people, but there’s plenty of new species especially of spiders, insects and all small creatures,” he told Neil Breen.

“There’s plenty of new species hiding in the rainforests in Queensland, and all of Australia.”

He said they’re distantly related to huntsmen spiders.

