COVID-19 survivor takes part in ‘exciting’ Queensland research

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19QIMR Berghofer Medical Research
Article image for COVID-19 survivor takes part in ‘exciting’ Queensland research

Researchers are a step closer to understanding the body’s response to COVID-19.

The research by QIMR Berghofer used blood samples from 44 recovered patients to investigate their immune response.

It is hoped it could shed light on why the virus turns deadly in some of those infected.

Recovered COVID-19 patient Penny Martinek contributed to the Queensland research.

She told Scott Emerson her and her husband both had very mild cases, after travelling on the Diamond Princess.

She spent 5 weeks in hospital.

“We are not sure [if we will have the vaccine] that’s something we will have to talk to our doctor’s about it’s something I don’t think anyone knows that yet.

“This research is really exciting to start getting some answers.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

 

