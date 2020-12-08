How Queensland researchers are helping the world fight COVID-19

While the UK rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, Queensland researchers have come one step closer to effectively treating the disease.

Researchers have developed a method to test whether COVID-19 patients’ immune systems are reacting to fight the virus.

It is hoped the breakthrough can be used to identify those at higher risk of becoming seriously ill as a result of the disease.

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute Associate Professor Corey Smith explained to Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show that T cells, which relate to the immune system, were of particular focus to this study.

“We had a call out earlier in the year to recruit people who had been infected and recovered to see if they generated a really good immune response,” he said.

“What we know from a lot of viral infections is when they can’t make T cells, they have a lot of problems with the virus.”

The QIMR is hoping this finding can be used to develop alternative ways of treating the disease.

“While we hope vaccines are going to do a really good job of reducing the risk of people getting sick, we’re not sure if it’s going to reduce the risk of people getting infected.”

“That QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute does a good job,” said Neil Breen.

Click PLAY below to hear more.