COVID-19 latest: Queensland’s restrictions ‘as low as they can go’

3 hours ago
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions including caps on the number of people allowed at weddings and funerals are expected to remain in place for some time.

It comes as authorities confirmed restrictions will be relaxed across greater Brisbane from 1am tomorrow, including the lifting of the mask mandate.

“Queensland has the lowest restrictions across the country, I think we are the only state in Australia that as the 100 per cent capacity at stadiums and indoor events in allocated seating,” Ms D’Ath told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

“We are at that point, our restrictions are almost as low as they can go, while we wait for the rollout of the vaccine.

“Until we get a large amount of the population vaccinated, we can’t relax some of these rules.”

Key changes announced today:

  • Masks will not be mandatory indoors anymore, although it is encouraged on public transport and shopping centres. They are mandatory in airports and on planes
  • 50 people will be allowed in your home
  • 100 people allowed to gather in public spaces
  • 1 person per 2 sq metres in indoor venues
  • Funerals and weddings will be allowed up to 200 people
  • 100 per cent capacity at ticketed events, including stadiums, cinemas
  • Visitors will be allowed back at nursing homes and hospitals

Premier confirms mask mandate will be lifted

