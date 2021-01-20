Premier confirms mask mandate will be lifted

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed this morning the mandatory mask restriction will be lifted from 1am Friday morning.

However, masks will still be required when travelling on planes and in airports.

Ms Palaszczuk said people are also encouraged to carry masks and to wear them in crowded areas and on public transport.

The short, sharp lockdown was celebrated for its success in keeping spread of the virus to a minimum.

“As we go through the rollout of the vaccine in months to come, I think it’s very important we think about the journey we have all been on over the past year,” she said.

“We’ve come through this together, we’ve come through it stronger, and we continue to do that every day.”

This was not the only restriction eased, however.

Venue capacities are increased, patrons can stand while drinking in a licensed premises, dancing can return and 50 people can now gather in homes.