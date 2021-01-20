4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier confirms mask mandate will be lifted

5 hours ago
4BC News
coronavirus restrictionsface mask
Article image for Premier confirms mask mandate will be lifted

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed this morning the mandatory mask restriction will be lifted from 1am Friday morning. 

However, masks will still be required when travelling on planes and in airports.

Ms Palaszczuk said people are also encouraged to carry masks and to wear them in crowded areas and on public transport.

The short, sharp lockdown was celebrated for its success in keeping spread of the virus to a minimum.

“As we go through the rollout of the vaccine in months to come, I think it’s very important we think about the journey we have all been on over the past year,” she said.

“We’ve come through this together, we’ve come through it stronger, and we continue to do that every day.”

This was not the only restriction eased, however.

Venue capacities are increased, patrons can stand while drinking in a licensed premises, dancing can return and 50 people can now gather in homes.

 

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873