COVID-19 latest: New potential exposure sites after Queensland records 3 new cases

A number of new sites have been added to the list of potential exposure sites for Queensland.

It comes after the state recorded three new cases in the community today, including a 12-year-old boy and his mother.

Authorities are particularly concerned about a woman who works at Brisbane International Airport who tested positive.

Queensland Health added the following details to the potential exposure sites this afternoon.

More details are expected shortly.

NEW SITES

Friday 9 July

Qantas Flight QF544 Sydney to Brisbane (landed 7.54pm)

Sunday 11 July

6pm to 11.30pm – Brisbane International Airport

Monday 12 July

10:30am to 11:45am – Woolworths Annerley

Brisbane International Airport (times TBC)

Tuesday 13 July

Brisbane International Airport (times TBC)

2pm to 3.45pm – Aspley Medical Centre (listed in Close contacts section below)

3.45pm to 4pm – Pharmasave Pharmacy, Aspley (listed in Close contacts section)

Wednesday 14 July

8:30am to 8:45am – Chemist Warehouse Annerley (listed in Close contacts section below)

Rowland Financial Services, Maroochydore (times TBC)

FOR THE FULL LIST, CLICK HERE

⚠️Public Health Alert ⚠️ Queensland Health is issuing new contact tracing locations in Brisbane International Airport, Annerley, Aspley, Maroochydore and Stones Corner. Full details can be found at https://t.co/rujm8F3qL4 pic.twitter.com/roFm1syuc3 — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) July 15, 2021

Nine News reporter Ebony Cavallaro said it was unknown what strain they have been infected with, and genomic sequencing is underway.

Press PLAY to hear the latest on the COVID-19 situation in Queensland