Covert camera rollout won’t be brought forward despite road toll spike

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Covert camera rollout won’t be brought forward despite road toll spike

It has been a tragic year on Queensland’s roads, with the state’s road toll reaching a grim milestone.

The road death toll for the year has reached 100, the worst start to a year in over a decade.

Road Policing Command Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said traffic has increased on the roads in the metropolitan area, with people using public transport less.

“Generally most of the tragic crashes come down to people not obeying the law in relation to one or a number of the laws that govern The Fatal Five.”

He said warning letters for anyone caught by new covert highway cameras will go out in July.

“Transport and Main Roads along with the Queensland Police Service are very close to rolling out the cameras which will detect people not only utilising their mobile phone while driving but also not wearing seatbelts.

“The actual enforcement will begin at the end of October.”

Scott questioned if it could be brought forward given the high road toll.

“The issue we have at the moment is securing the vendor and ensuring the technology is available and connected up, the IT solution is spot on, because obviously we don’t want to issue infringements to people who don’t deserve them.”

Press PLAY to hear more from Queensland’s top road safety cop

Image: iStock

LocalNewsQLD
