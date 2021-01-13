4BC
Couple in hotel quarantine struggling with news of renewed stay

8 hours ago
Luke Grant
Queensland Health announced this morning concern over mystery transmission of the UK coronavirus strain at the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Brisbane.

Anyone who has been inside the hotel since December 30 is required to complete a 14-day quarantine unless tracers can determine how the virus was transmitted.

Doctor Umair Ahsan and his wife are two of the 250 people who completed a 14-day quarantine at the Grand Chancellor Hotel but are now required to complete a second bout.

He and his wife were devastated to hear the news as they were due to leave quarantine at 12:30am this morning.

“I was shocked,” Dr Ahsan told Luke Grant of receiving the news. “I sat on the couch and I don’t know how long I was sitting there.”

“I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Image: Getty

