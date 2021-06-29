4BC
Countdown to lockdown: Toilet paper shelves empty as lockdown looms

5 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves in some Brisbane supermarkets today, as parts of Queensland head into lockdown.

But retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, said it wasn’t as dramatic as scenes from previous lockdowns, when customers raced to supermarkets in a panic-buying frenzy.

“It was relatively relaxed, but yes the toilet paper aisle again was completely empty,” he told Bill McDonald, filling in on 4BC Drive.

“I think generally people are generally calm and collected this time, despite the fact there was a few lines around, there was a lift in demand around 11.30am/just after midday after the announcement was made, by the time I got down there, things had settled down, but unfortunately there was no toilet paper left.”

He said there was “less stress, less panic, less uncertainty this time” in the shopping centre.

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts on a ‘herd response’ in retail

Image: Professor Gary Mortimer, Twitter

