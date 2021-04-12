4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council ‘worked very hard’ to minimise Cycleway and business clash

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Adrian Schrinner
Article image for Council ‘worked very hard’ to minimise Cycleway and business clash

Brisbane City Council is pressing on with the CBD’s CityLink Cycleway trial despite complaints it’s causing strife for businesses.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Neil Breen council has received complaints loading zones were sacrificed for the cycling lanes.

“Most of the businesses accept their customers aren’t going to park on the street out the front of their business in the CBD; it’s more deliveries,” he said.

“We’ve worked very hard to try and find alternative loading zones where there’s been an impact on loading zones.

“We’ve identified additional spaces nearby where people can do loading and unloading.”

But Mr Schrinner said the cycling lanes aren’t yet permanent.

“We’re going to give it a 12-month trial,” he said. “At the moment, we’ve gone for a solution, which is a low cost solution.”

“It’s something that can be changed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
LocalNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873