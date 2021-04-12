Council ‘worked very hard’ to minimise Cycleway and business clash

Brisbane City Council is pressing on with the CBD’s CityLink Cycleway trial despite complaints it’s causing strife for businesses.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Neil Breen council has received complaints loading zones were sacrificed for the cycling lanes.

“Most of the businesses accept their customers aren’t going to park on the street out the front of their business in the CBD; it’s more deliveries,” he said.

“We’ve worked very hard to try and find alternative loading zones where there’s been an impact on loading zones.

“We’ve identified additional spaces nearby where people can do loading and unloading.”

But Mr Schrinner said the cycling lanes aren’t yet permanent.

“We’re going to give it a 12-month trial,” he said. “At the moment, we’ve gone for a solution, which is a low cost solution.”

“It’s something that can be changed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty