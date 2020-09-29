Council defends Brisbane CBD upheaval for ‘significant project’

Brisbane City Council will spend more than $2 million installing new protected bike lanes in the middle of the CBD.

The year-long CityLink Cycleway trial will see two-way lanes constructed along Elizabeth, Edward and Albert streets, available to use from the end of the year.

However, the council will need to remove or relocate 52 car parking spaces, six disability parking spaces, 17 loading zones and three taxi zones in the process.

Chair of the Public and Active Transport Committee Councillor Ryan Murphy defended the disruption, telling Scott Emerson ratepayers will be getting “the most bang for the buck”.

“For a long time there’s been a lot of great ways to get to the outer edge of the CBD on a bike, but there’s not been any way to get into the heart of the city itself.

“It’s a pretty significant project, but it is a trial … if it’s not supported, we can always pull it out it out.”

Image: Brisbane City Council