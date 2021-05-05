Construction site’s late-night activity agitating residents with bone-rattling noise

Residents living close to the Cross River Rail project sites are complaining of clamorous construction noises at all hours of the night.

Tony and Karen Clarke have lived on Charlotte Street in the CBD for many years and say they’re used to hearing regular construction.

But the construction noise from the Albert Street station project is unparalleled, they say.



“From 6.30, you get all this banging and crashing of steel and steel plates and 200 tonne cranes driving over steel plates,” Mr Clarke told Neil Breen.

“We know people that live in Casino Towers in George Street, … and they can hear the noise.

“It vibrates through the city, I can assure you.”

Mr Clarke said being a state government initiative, the project is exempt from noise restrictions, despite its disturbance to city residents.

Image: Cross River Rail / YouTube