4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Confusion reigns over proposed housing reform for renters

1 min ago
Scott Emerson
Antonia MercorellalandlordsReal Estate Institute of Queenslandrental agreement
Article image for Confusion reigns over proposed housing reform for renters

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland says proposed new legislation for renters in Queensland would give them greater protection.

CEO Antonia Mercorella said there had been some confusion around ending leases and the impact on for renters.

“To be honest I would argue that what this bill does, or proposes to do, is increase tenant protection,” she said.

“I do understand why there is some fear amongst tenants, and it really comes down to some miscommunication about some aspects of the bill.

“I would argue that this bill is largely about tenant protection.”

Press PLAY below to hear her insights into the housing reform

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873