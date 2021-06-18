Confusion reigns over proposed housing reform for renters

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland says proposed new legislation for renters in Queensland would give them greater protection.

CEO Antonia Mercorella said there had been some confusion around ending leases and the impact on for renters.

“To be honest I would argue that what this bill does, or proposes to do, is increase tenant protection,” she said.

“I do understand why there is some fear amongst tenants, and it really comes down to some miscommunication about some aspects of the bill.

“I would argue that this bill is largely about tenant protection.”

