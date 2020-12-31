Concerns for undetected QLD outbreak grow amid positive sewerage

Queensland Health authorities are concerned after further traces of COVID-19 have been detected in sewerage at two sites in south-east Queensland.

Positive results of viral fragments were detected in treatment plants at Bundamba in West Moreton and Merrimac on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the continued positive results were concerning given the New South Wales cluster and new Victorian cases.

“They may indicate either a recovered case or undetected active cases living in or visiting the area,” she said.

“It is very important that anyone in the Bundamba and Merrimac catchments who has COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, comes forward for testing.

“If there are active cases in the area, it is important that we detect them early to prevent further transmission.”

Wastewater tests last week also returned positive results at seven wastewater sites across Queensland.

Three new cases were reported in Queensland today from overseas travellers.

