New QLD cases spark concern of unidentified outbreak in the state

Queensland Health has voiced concerns there may be people with undetected coronavirus in Queensland following two new positive cases.

One case is a man in his 40s who travelled to the Northern Beaches on December 12 and returned to Queensland on December 18.

The man initially tested negative but has since tested positive after developing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr Jeanette Young confirmed the man had followed every quarantine requirement perfectly and has only had close contact with people in his household who are currently quarantining.

The case has raised concerns, however, as New South Wales contact tracers had not identified him as a close contact.

Queensland Health believes there could be more residents who have been to the Northern Beaches and not been identified.

Minister for Health Yvette Maree D’Ath said this case, alongside sewerage testing positive for the virus, has led to the belief there are more positive cases in Queensland.

“We hope every one of those positive cases are in quarantine and isolating as directed,” said Ms D’Ath.

The second case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in Cairns on a superyacht.

The yacht crew are now in hotel quarantine with the exception of six, who are quarantining on the yacht to continue maintaining the vessel.

Ms D’Ath said there is concern over the superyacht case due to a lack of cooperation and failure to provide accurate information to authorities.

Dr Young stressed in light of these evolvements, it is imperative Queenslanders continue to maintain social distancing measures over Christmas.

Testing clinics will remain open over the holiday period.

A full list of clinics and their hours can be accessed here.