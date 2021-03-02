4BC
Community initiative to solve suburb’s roads dilemma

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
PaddingtonPaddington Shuttlepublic transport
Article image for Community initiative to solve suburb’s roads dilemma

Last Saturday was the first run of a free community bus service in the Paddington area aimed at solving parking issues in the suburb. 

The Paddington Shuttle makes a number of stops in Paddington and Rosalie on Saturdays between 9am and 5pm.

The route follows from Lethbridge Gallery on Ellena Street, along Latrobe and Given Terraces, and finishes at the Rosalie Mews carpark on Elizabeth Street.

Paddington Shuttle driver Harry Peeks told Neil Breen the route will be helpful to business patrons when the main streets get busy.

“Let me tell you, the traffic in Paddington last weekend was murder around lunchtime.

“So it’s wonderful to be able to get people out of their cars and get them around to local businesses.”

Currently, the route is on a trial period, but Mr Peeks hopes it will see strong community uptake.

“The funding’s come from different sources: Brisbane City Council through Councillor Peter Matic, … Brett Lethbridge and Glynis Austin.

“We’re hoping a lot more local businesses will come on board.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Neil Breen
LocalNews
