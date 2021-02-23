4BC
‘Common sense has prevailed’: Queensland’s Anzac Day march to go ahead

34 mins ago
Scott Emerson
anzac day march
Article image for ‘Common sense has prevailed’: Queensland’s Anzac Day march to go ahead

Anzac Day services and commemorations will go ahead as normal in Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced marches and dawn services will be held as they would any other year.

Last year, Queenslanders had to stand in their driveways with candles at dawn to pay their respects due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Veteran Ross Eastgate, who is the commentator of Brisbane’s Anzac Day Parade, has told Scott Emerson, he’s delighted by today’s announcement.

“I think common sense has finally prevailed. It’s not the government’s march, it’s not the RSL’s march, it belongs to the people and that’s how it started in Brisbane.

“If people want to have the march they should be allowed to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
