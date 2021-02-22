Power to the people: 4BC Family elated over Anzac Day victory
Queenslanders are celebrating a fantastic outcome after an early morning announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Anzac Day events will go ahead as normal this year.
BREAKING: Anzac Day dawn services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021. #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/X3bKA6wRsy
“Congratulations to all the 4BC Breakfast family,” said Neil. “We like to think we had a part in it because we drove hard on the Anzac Day services for this year.”
“The decision today … is clearly really, really important for veterans,” President of the Brisbane Anzac Day Parade Kerry Gallagher said to Neil Breen.
“I do thank the Premier but most importantly, Neil, I thank you and your team – particularly Karryn.
“Really the power for this [came from] … your program, Scott Emerson’s program.”
“The most important thing was the listeners believed,” said Neil.
