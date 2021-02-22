4BC
Power to the people: 4BC Family elated over Anzac Day victory

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Annastacia PalaszczukAnzac DayRSL
Article image for Power to the people: 4BC Family elated over Anzac Day victory

Queenslanders are celebrating a fantastic outcome after an early morning announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Anzac Day events will go ahead as normal this year. 

“Congratulations to all the 4BC Breakfast family,” said Neil. “We like to think we had a part in it because we drove hard on the Anzac Day services for this year.”

“The decision today … is clearly really, really important for veterans,” President of the Brisbane Anzac Day Parade Kerry Gallagher said to Neil Breen.

“I do thank the Premier but most importantly, Neil, I thank you and your team – particularly Karryn.

“Really the power for this [came from] …  your program, Scott Emerson’s program.”

“The most important thing was the listeners believed,” said Neil.

Press PLAY below to hear Kerry Gallagher’s comments in full 

Image: Getty 

NewsQLD
