Power to the people: 4BC Family elated over Anzac Day victory

Queenslanders are celebrating a fantastic outcome after an early morning announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Anzac Day events will go ahead as normal this year.

BREAKING: Anzac Day dawn services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021. #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/X3bKA6wRsy — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) February 22, 2021

“Congratulations to all the 4BC Breakfast family,” said Neil. “We like to think we had a part in it because we drove hard on the Anzac Day services for this year.”

“The decision today … is clearly really, really important for veterans,” President of the Brisbane Anzac Day Parade Kerry Gallagher said to Neil Breen.

“I do thank the Premier but most importantly, Neil, I thank you and your team – particularly Karryn.

“Really the power for this [came from] … your program, Scott Emerson’s program.”

“The most important thing was the listeners believed,” said Neil.

