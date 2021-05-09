4BC
Commodore knocks police sergeant off bike on the Gateway

10 hours ago
4BC News
A sergeant was knocked off his motorbike yesterday morning, when a Commodore he was attempting to assist rammed his vehicle. 

At around 1am on Sunday, the officer was conducting speed checks on the Gateway Motorway at Rochedale, when a silver Holden Commodore stopped a short distance away.

As the car appeared to be having engine problems, the officer conducted a u-turn and stopped in front of the Commodore to assist the driver.

Police allege the vehicle drove toward the officer, clipped the bike and threw him off.

They will further allege the car then reversed, rammed the police motorcycle and sped off, last seen exiting the motorway at Miles Platting Road.

The sergeant, who managed to stay upright after his bike was clipped, was not physically injured during the altercation.

Police are calling for anyone with information about the silver Holden Commodore, or its whereabouts, to come forward.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

