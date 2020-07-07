Coming off the bench a ‘win-win’ for Sharks prop Andrew Fifita
Cronulla Sharks star Andrew Fifita says he isn’t fazed by starting on the bench.
“I thought you’ve been absolutely outstanding in the past couple of weeks,” Sharks legend Paul Gallen said.
“How are you feeling?”
Fifita told Gal and Mark Levy it came down to discussions with leadership about having “older heads” on the bench.
“I don’t really mind coming off the bench or starting the game.
“At the moment it’s really working for us.
“It’s a win-win for me.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Cronulla Sharks/Official website