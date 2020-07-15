4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coaching team will determine Trent Barrett’s success warns Brad Fittler

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERCANTERBURY BULLDOGSrugby league featuredTrent Barrett

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler says the new Bulldogs coach’s most important asset will be his staff.

Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett is set to replace Dean Pay as the Bulldogs’ head coach, and has been hailed as a potential saviour for the languishing club.

Brad Fittler told Mark Levy Barrett’s success will be determined by the strength of the team he brings with him.

“One of the biggest parts of coaching is getting staff there that you know and you trust.

“That’s the best way you’re going to get the best out of your players.

“He’s obviously doing some great things at Penrith.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: NSW Blues/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873