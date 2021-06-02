Clubs involved in horrific junior rugby bashing called to support session

The two clubs involved in an appalling brawl that hospitalised a 35-year-old man were called in to a support session at QRL headquarters yesterday.

It’s part of a wider plan to crack down on harmful behaviour by parents and spectators at club sports.

QRL Managing Director Rob Moore told Neil Breen he doesn’t want the kids to be punished by suspending clubs.

“The venue belongs to the kids and it’s not up to the parents to have their views and those sorts of things unless it’s positive.”

While the QRL has resorted to banning some parents from attending matches, other avenues are being explored.

Image: Nine News / Twitter