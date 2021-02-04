4BC
City parking bays give way to cyclist safety

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbane cityCityLinkCyclists
Article image for City parking bays give way to cyclist safety

Parking bays on Elizabeth Street in Brisbane’s CBD have given way for stage one of the CityLink Cycleway. 

The bays have been replaced by a two-way bike lane on the right-hand side of Elizabeth Street.

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the bike lane is “about safety for the growing number of people jumping on their bike”.

“One of the challenges we’ve always had these great bikeways getting people close to the CBD but that final stage, right in the heart of the CBD, there were no dedicated bike lanes on the road.

“[It] will eventually go all the way across Victoria Street, down Elizabeth Street, down Edward Street and then link people to their destinations,” he told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

LocalNews
