4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

China tensions: MP supports WTO appeal, not retaliation

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
china tradeMilton Dick
Article image for China tensions: MP supports WTO appeal, not retaliation

Federal Member for Oxley, Milton Dick has expressed support for Australia’s appeal to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over China’s trade sanctions despite estimates a decision may take years.

“We support that decision,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think we should have less backbenchers giving some intervention and more appropriate discussions happenings with our leadership of this country.”

Mr Dick’s concern is directed at preserving Queensland jobs, which are at risk if sanctions remain in place.

“China is an important country to make sure our economy continues to keep building out of the pandemic,” he said.

“If this continues, Scott, it’s going to have a huge impact on our jobs, not just in Australia, but particularly in Queensland.

“We just really want a concise resolution to dealing with China.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873