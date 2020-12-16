China tensions: MP supports WTO appeal, not retaliation

Federal Member for Oxley, Milton Dick has expressed support for Australia’s appeal to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over China’s trade sanctions despite estimates a decision may take years.

“We support that decision,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think we should have less backbenchers giving some intervention and more appropriate discussions happenings with our leadership of this country.”

Mr Dick’s concern is directed at preserving Queensland jobs, which are at risk if sanctions remain in place.

“China is an important country to make sure our economy continues to keep building out of the pandemic,” he said.

“If this continues, Scott, it’s going to have a huge impact on our jobs, not just in Australia, but particularly in Queensland.

“We just really want a concise resolution to dealing with China.”

