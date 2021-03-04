‘Childish, puerile tweets’: Scott Emerson gives Queensland Health a spray

Scott Emerson has given Queensland Health a spray over a series of tweets, amid concerns over the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the sunshine state.

Queensland Health yesterday tweeted “Queenslanders were used to being picked on” in a defence of the rollout.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath was asked about the tweet today and said it “showed frustration” around some commentary on the rollout.

“Who is writing this stuff for Queensland Health?” Scott asked.

He said he believed Queenslanders would be frustrated by the tweets.

“Some people, like myself, pointed it out to you, that you were the slowest in Australia and your response is ‘Queenslanders are used to being picked on by others.’

“Queensland Health: grow up. Do your job.

“These childish, puerile tweets? The person who put that out, send them back to primary school.”

Image: Queensland Health/Twitter