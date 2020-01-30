4BC
Charity celebrates sandwich recipes with a twist

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Monique KeigheryRedKite

A leading children’s cancer charity has launched a number of celebrity sandwich recipes to help raise money for cancer.

RedKite has launched an ebook ‘For the love of bread’ which features over 20 sandwich recipes from well-known celebrities.

Five cents from the sale of every Coles Own Brand bread will be donated to RedKite.

RedKite CEO Monique Keighery tells Deborah Knight that over the past seven years, since partnering with Coles, they have raised over $22 million.

“For every loaf of bread that customers buy, it’s helping kids with cancer and their families and that means so much to the families that we support.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

You can download the ebook HERE

 

Image: Getty/Marko Crnoglavac/EyeEm

