Chad Townsend ‘shocked’ by teammate’s test result

As the dust settles on the news that Bronson Xerri tested positive on an ASADA drug test, all eyes turn to the Cronulla Sharks who have now lost two centres.

Sharks halfback Chad Townsend told Mark Levy he and the club were left reeling over the results.

“I think the first thing that came across my mind was pure shock, to be honest.

“I was just blown away by the news, I think everyone was.

“I didn’t see it coming. Obviously we’ve got some footy playing back this weekend, so our focus was strictly on the game.

“If I was to nail it down to one word, it’s just shock.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy “it’s an incredibly dumb thing to do” but he hopes Xerri has a support network around him.

“It’s been so long, it happens so rarely that someone in our game is on steroids.

“Putting that stuff in your body is taboo, it’s just gotta be absolutely outlawed.

“I do feel for the kid, he’s young, impressionable, it’s his first time, maybe they take into consideration it revolves around an injury.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments

Image: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks official website