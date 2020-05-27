4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Chad Townsend ‘shocked’ by teammate’..

Chad Townsend ‘shocked’ by teammate’s test result

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERBronson XerriChad TownsendCRONULLA SHARKS

As the dust settles on the news that Bronson Xerri tested positive on an ASADA drug test, all eyes turn to the Cronulla Sharks who have now lost two centres.

Sharks halfback Chad Townsend told Mark Levy he and the club were left reeling over the results.

“I think the first thing that came across my mind was pure shock, to be honest.

“I was just blown away by the news, I think everyone was.

“I didn’t see it coming. Obviously we’ve got some footy playing back this weekend, so our focus was strictly on the game.

“If I was to nail it down to one word, it’s just shock.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy “it’s an incredibly dumb thing to do” but he hopes Xerri has a support network around him. 

“It’s been so long, it happens so rarely that someone in our game is on steroids.

“Putting that stuff in your body is taboo, it’s just gotta be absolutely outlawed.

“I do feel for the kid, he’s young, impressionable, it’s his first time, maybe they take into consideration it revolves around an injury.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments

Image: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873