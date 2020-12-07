4BC
Casual conversion to clear up confusion in massive industrial relations reform

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
casualsindustrial relationsjobsMichaelia Cash
The Morrison government is introducing an omnibus industrial relations reform bill in parliament’s final sitting week.

Among the suite of reforms are measures the government claims will give casual workers more rights, including forcing employers to offer part time or full time positions after a year.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash denies workforce casualisation is occurring in the “dramatic fluctuations that the unions and Labor often talk about”, but told Deborah Knight extra protections were needed.

“We have around 2.3 million casual employees in Australia. What we don’t have, though, is a definition of casual employment.

“That means there’s often confusion in terms of work arrangements.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

