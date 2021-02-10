Cashless city parking meters could ‘unfairly impact’ some in the community

Brisbane’s parking meters will become cashless, in a move that’s been criticised by Brisbane City Council’s Opposition Labor Leader.

From February 22, cash will no longer be accepted in the city’s parking meters, a decision made by the council following a sharp decline in the number of people using cash during the pandemic.

Cr Jared Cassidy said its unfair to some in the community who still use cash and have reasons for doing that.

“The simple fact is there are still people out there who will rely on making cash payments for parking meters, and other purposes,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We think this shock decision that was released just yesterday will very unfairly impact on elements of the community.

“The way at which it was decided was unfair, behind closed doors, without any community consultation.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock