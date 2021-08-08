4BC
Campbell Newman’s plan to put an end to the lockdown cycle

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Campbell Newman
Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman has taken aim at the federal government over its pandemic response. 

Mr Newman announced he will run for Senate at the next federal election as a Liberal Democrat at the weekend.

“I cannot sit by any longer and watch the politicians across the country, irrespective of political party, and the bureaucrats, burn this country to the ground.”

He suggested a ‘freedom day’ concept similar to those implemented in France and the UK.

“We should nominate a date … by which any Australian, young or old, who wishes to get the jab, has had the opportunity to get the jab.

“[Then] we are opening up. Everyone knows we’re opening up, restrictions go.

“It’s not about coercion, it’s not about pushing Australians around and treating them like kids, it’s about treating them as adults.

Press PLAY below to hear Campbell Newman slam the federal government’s ‘bad dream’ 

Image: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

