Calls for management reform as virus escapes quarantine again

Experts are calling for the reexamination of virus management following the detection of the UK coronavirus strain in a hotel quarantine security guard.

Biosafety expert Doctor Bill Anseline said hotel quarantine is proving to be Australia’s ‘Achilles heel’.

“We have to start thinking differently,” he told Neil Breen.

“We’ve come to a pass now where we have JobKeeper coming off and we’re going to have significant economic problems if we don’t look for a better way.”

Dr Anseline supported moving toward a system similar to the Wellcamp Airport quarantine proposal.

He also said wearable technology that can track vital signs and locations of wearers should be considered as an addition to systems already in place.

But Dr Anseline said Queensland Health had not contacted him or his peers to assist in improving on virus management.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty