4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Calls for management reform as..

Calls for management reform as virus escapes quarantine again

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirus breachhotel quarantinelockdown
Article image for Calls for management reform as virus escapes quarantine again

Experts are calling for the reexamination of virus management following the detection of the UK coronavirus strain in a hotel quarantine security guard.

Biosafety expert Doctor Bill Anseline said hotel quarantine is proving to be Australia’s ‘Achilles heel’.

“We have to start thinking differently,” he told Neil Breen.

“We’ve come to a pass now where we have JobKeeper coming off and we’re going to have significant economic problems if we don’t look for a better way.”

Dr Anseline supported moving toward a system similar to the Wellcamp Airport quarantine proposal.

He also said wearable technology that can track vital signs and locations of wearers should be considered as an addition to systems already in place.

But Dr Anseline said Queensland Health had not contacted him or his peers to assist in improving on virus management.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873