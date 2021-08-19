Busy western thoroughfare poised to get a big upgrade

A busy western thoroughfare will get an upgrade as part of the major upgrade and removal of the Indooroopilly roundabout.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Moggill Road corridor is of the busiest roads in Brisbane, and the major thoroughfare in the western suburbs.

“We are allowing free flowing traffic on Moggill Road, and there will be an overpass. There won’t be a roundabout anymore there,” he explained to Scott Emerson.

“We are looking at additional upgrades we are going to do along the Moggill Road corridor.”

Image: Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Facebook