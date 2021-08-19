4BC
Busy western thoroughfare poised to get a big upgrade

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Indooroopilly roundaboutMoggill Road
Article image for Busy western thoroughfare poised to get a big upgrade

A busy western thoroughfare will get an upgrade as part of the major upgrade and removal of the Indooroopilly roundabout.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Moggill Road corridor is of the busiest roads in Brisbane, and the major thoroughfare in the western suburbs.

“We are allowing free flowing traffic on Moggill Road, and there will be an overpass. There won’t be a roundabout anymore there,” he explained to Scott Emerson.

“We are looking at additional upgrades we are going to do along the Moggill Road corridor.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details of the huge upgrade

Image: Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Facebook

LocalNewsQLD
