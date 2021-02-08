Bus driver rushed to hospital, struck with mystery substance

Police are appealing for any members of the public who have dashcam or CCTV footage in and around Drews Road and Jalan Street between 9am and 10am to come forward.
Image: Getty
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.
A bus driver has been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital after an unknown substance was thrown at him in Loganholme this morning.
There were no passengers on board the bus when the man was hit by the substance, which was thrown through the driver-side window.
The incident occurred at around 9.30am on Drews Road. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for any members of the public who have dashcam or CCTV footage in and around Drews Road and Jalan Street between 9am and 10am to come forward.
Image: Getty