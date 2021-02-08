4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bus driver rushed to hospital,..

Bus driver rushed to hospital, struck with mystery substance

4 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Bus driver rushed to hospital, struck with mystery substance

A bus driver has been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital after an unknown substance was thrown at him in Loganholme this morning.

There were no passengers on board the bus when the man was hit by the substance, which was thrown through the driver-side window.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am on Drews Road. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for any members of the public who have dashcam or CCTV footage in and around Drews Road and Jalan Street between 9am and 10am to come forward.

 

Image: Getty 

4BC News
CrimeLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873