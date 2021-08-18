Bunnings’ small-scale store at Toombul closes its doors
The Bunnings store in Toombul has closed its doors.
Retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, said it was a small format store.
“This is Bunnings’ first attempt at a small format store … it was in the Toombul complex, it was a smaller store it was in the site of an old Bi-Lo supermarket,” he told Scott Emerson.
“They have decided to exit the lease or the lease has coming to an end, and they have got a big one up in Virginia, New Farm and Stafford as well.”
He said it didn’t have a large trade component but it was great for the area.
“Smaller format seems to have worked in other places.”
