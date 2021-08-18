4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bunnings’ small-scale store at Toombul closes its doors

34 mins ago
Scott Emerson
BunningsProfessor Gary MortimerRetailRetail expert at QUT
Article image for Bunnings’ small-scale store at Toombul closes its doors

The Bunnings store in Toombul has closed its doors.

Retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, said it was a small format store.

“This is Bunnings’ first attempt at a small format store … it was in the Toombul complex, it was a smaller store it was in the site of an old Bi-Lo supermarket,” he told Scott Emerson.

“They have decided to exit the lease or the lease has coming to an end, and they have got a big one up in Virginia, New Farm and Stafford as well.”

He said it didn’t have a large trade component but it was great for the area.

“Smaller format seems to have worked in other places.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about his insights

Image: Getty 

 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873