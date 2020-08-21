Bundamba residents ‘uncomfortable’ after local COVID-19 diagnosis

The community of Bundamba in Ipswich are concerned for their health after one of their own was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A 77-year-old woman on Wednesday night tested positive to COVID-19, but remained active in the community for ten days after first showing symptoms.

Former Police Minister and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller told Scott Emerson residents have said they’re “very uncomfortable” following the scare.

“It’s very close to home to them.

“People aren’t sure about whether they should go to the shops, about whether it’s safe to go out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty