Broncos coach Kevin Walters confident ahead of pre-season trials

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters says he is extremely confident with the club ahead of the pre-season trials and the first game with Parramatta.

He said they had a “tremendous pre-season”.

“Coming together, that’s a big focus for us as well, being a good team being a good team mate, and being there for each together that’s what we are looking for as well, Pete.”

He addressed the reports Andrew McCullough would be signing with another club.

“Andrew has had an offer from another club in the NRL,” he said.

“It is our desire to hang onto Andrew for the season, and possibly beyond, but he has had an offer from another club for this year and another two more years, so he is weighing up that.

“So we are weighing up whether or not we should release him, ideally love him to stay because he is a very experienced player. I feel that he belongs here at the Broncos, but we will see what happens in the next 24-48 hours.”

On Payne Haas’ suspension, he said he had “owned the error”.

“We certainly support the NRL and their stance to crackdown on this sort of behaviour … Payne has put his hand up and owned the error as well.”

Image: Getty/Bradley Kanaris/Stringer