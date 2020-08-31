Brisbanites rally for their fire pits as trial comes to an end

From midnight tonight all backyard fires will once again be illegal in Brisbane, and on-the-spot fines of $266 will be back on the table.

A Brisbane City Council trial saw the “specifically-made fire pits you would use [to] sit around, toast marshmallows on” permitted exclusively during the cold winter months, Councillor Kim Marx told Scott Emerson.

The decision to lift the ban again next winter will depend on feedback from residents, she said, which has so far been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re encouraging people to ring in … or email, or go on the Lord Mayor’s Facebook page.

“He’s got a little poll going there, so far we’ve had 3000 people who are ‘yes’ … 77 so far are against it.”

To vote in the online poll, click HERE. For more details of the trial, click HERE.

Image: Getty