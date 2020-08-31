4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbanites rally for their fire pits as trial comes to an end

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbane city councilfire pitKim Marx

From midnight tonight all backyard fires will once again be illegal in Brisbane, and on-the-spot fines of $266 will be back on the table.

A Brisbane City Council trial saw the “specifically-made fire pits you would use [to] sit around, toast marshmallows on” permitted exclusively during the cold winter months, Councillor Kim Marx told Scott Emerson.

The decision to lift the ban again next winter will depend on feedback from residents, she said, which has so far been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re encouraging people to ring in … or email, or go on the Lord Mayor’s Facebook page.

“He’s got a little poll going there, so far we’ve had 3000 people who are ‘yes’ … 77 so far are against it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To vote in the online poll, click HERE. For more details of the trial, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873