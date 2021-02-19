Brisbane’s ‘fried’ CBD city planning gets scrambled

A demographer has compared Brisbane to a fried egg with the CBD scoring the golden yolk position.

Bernard Salt argues the city’s planning requires residents to commute to the CBD for most activities, with outer suburbs left virtually devoid of attractions.

“When you think about it, that’s not a good model,” he said to Scott Emerson.

But he believes the fried egg may soon be ‘scrambled’ as a result of many Brisbanites working from home.

Mr Salt said increasing the rate of residents working from home by five per cent could take up to 600,000 commuters off the road each year.

As a result, more businesses will be begin to open in the outer suburbs.

“I think Australians will grab this with both hands and the reason is, that the option of working from home, even one or two days a week, contributes to the Australian lifestyle.”

Press PLAY below to hear more



Image: Getty