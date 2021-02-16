4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brisbane’s decade-long ‘eyesore’ gets..

Brisbane’s decade-long ‘eyesore’ gets restoration to icon

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane river
Article image for Brisbane’s decade-long ‘eyesore’ gets restoration to icon

Works are underway to restore the iconic floating restaurant The Drift, the ruins of which have sat on the river after being destroyed in Brisbane’s 2011 flood. 

“Some are calling it an eyesore,” said Neil Breen about the shell that remains.

Owner Ken Allsop told Neil he’s working to get the Brisbane icon up and running again.

“We’ve rebuilt all of the barge itself,” he said. “That’s all been passed by surveyors.”

Mr Allsop said the barge is “ready now to do a restaurant on the top”.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Tony Moore / Brisbane Times 

Neil Breen
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873