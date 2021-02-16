Brisbane’s decade-long ‘eyesore’ gets restoration to icon

Works are underway to restore the iconic floating restaurant The Drift, the ruins of which have sat on the river after being destroyed in Brisbane’s 2011 flood.

“Some are calling it an eyesore,” said Neil Breen about the shell that remains.

Owner Ken Allsop told Neil he’s working to get the Brisbane icon up and running again.

“We’ve rebuilt all of the barge itself,” he said. “That’s all been passed by surveyors.”

Mr Allsop said the barge is “ready now to do a restaurant on the top”.

Image: Tony Moore / Brisbane Times