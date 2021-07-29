4BC
Brisbane school closes doors as student tests positive to coronavirus

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
A major Brisbane high school will be closed today as specialist cleaners pour through the grounds following a coronavirus diagnosis.

Indooroopilly State High School parents were notified by an email in the early hours of this morning, after a “person associated with the school community” was detected with the virus.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said a17-year-old student at the school returned a positive test overnight.

It’s estimated she was infectious in the community since July 27, in which time, she attended two days of school.

“I’m struggling to understand how she’s acquired it,” said Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

“So we’ll have to wait until we get whole genome sequencing results back later today.”

Contact tracing is underway to alert students who will need to isolate for 14 days.

The University of Southern Queensland Springfield campus has closed to staff and students today as a precaution.

It’s believed academics from the university worked with Indooroopilly State High School staff at some point this week, however a link has not yet been confirmed by contact tracers.

Press PLAY below to hear the details on the school closure

Image: Queensland Government

