Brisbane rugby hopefuls unveil a stadium fit for an NRL crowd

The Redcliffe Dolphins are edging ahead in their bid to become the next Brisbane NRL team, officially unveiling today a $6.5 million grandstand at their home ground.

Dolphins chairman Bob Jones told Scott Emerson he’s confident the new boutique stadium could seat an NRL crowd for at least a few games a year.

He believes they have the financial support to sustain themselves as a national club if their bid is successful, after spending two decades building the club’s asset base.

“Our strategic planning has always been based on playing the game at the highest level at some stage.

“Whether it’s in this round, or whether it’s some years to come, who knows.”

