Brisbane private school pockets million-dollar boost after JobKeeper handout

1 hour ago
Article image for Brisbane private school pockets million-dollar boost after JobKeeper handout

A Brisbane private school’s enrollment fees are up by $1 million, calling into question its multi-million dollar JobKeeper handout. 

The ALP is urging Brisbane Grammar School to pay back the $3.1 million it received in JobKeeper payments last year, after the school garnered $48 million in enrollment fees, compared with $47 million the previous year.

“In the case of Brisbane Grammar, it’s of course an elite school, … and charges nearly $30,000 a year … and last year gave its headmaster a $14,000 pay rise,” said federal ALP MP Andrew Leigh.

“It doesn’t seem like the kind of organisation that desperately needed JobKeeper to stay afloat.”

Dr Leigh said he expects most taxpayers would be “scratching their heads” over the handout, which was given during a time when universities were forced to sack staff.

“I think it is important that they reflect on the role they play.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Leigh’s comments in full 

 

Spencer Howson contacted Brisbane Grammar School for comment.

The school informed his team it “won’t provide a comment on this occasion”.

 

Image: Brisbane Grammar School / Facebook 

